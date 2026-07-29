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Investigations

Calgary police resume ground search for missing 11-year-old boy

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 5:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgarians band together to find missing 11-year-old'
Calgarians band together to find missing 11-year-old
The search effort to find Parker, the missing 11-year-old Calgary boy, has grown into one of the largest community-led operations the city has ever seen. Volunteers from every quadrant of the city have shown up for nearly two week to search for the little boy. Meghan Cobb has more
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Calgary police have announced they have resumed the ground search for an 11-year-old boy who went missing on July 16 and was the subject of an Alberta Amber Alert.

In a statement emailed to Calgary media around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said “recent potential evidence has identified an additional area between the Beaver Dam Business Park and Deerfoot Trail as one that requires a more thorough search, and that’s why resources have been deployed there today.”

The area is located just a couple of city blocks east of the area where police were concentrating much of their original search and where the last images of the boy, known only as Parker, were captured on a home security camera as he walked down the street.

The police statement also includes a request for “members of the public to please avoid the area and allow search teams the space they need to work safely and effectively.”

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On Monday, after 11 days of a massive search involving hundreds of police officers, search and rescue experts and community volunteers, Calgary police announced they were scaling back their ground search for Parker and “refocusing” their efforts.

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Parker, who is neurodivergent and non-verbal, was last seen in person at his dayhome in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Drive near Northmount Drive Northwest sometime between 11:08 a.m. and 11:41 a.m. on July 16.

He was then captured on video from a home security camera in the 5000 to 6000 block of Travis Crescent N.E. at around 12:52 p.m. the same day.

Calgary police received special permission from the province to issue an Amber Alert two days after Parker disappeared, even though they continue to maintain there is no evidence he was abducted.

The Amber Alert was allowed to expire on Sunday and the ground search was called off the following day.

At the time, police said they would “continue to follow up on tips, re-examine evidence and pursue any new leads that emerge. If new information identifies an area requiring additional search activity, we are prepared and ready to respond.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary police scaling back physical search for missing 11-year-old boy'
Calgary police scaling back physical search for missing 11-year-old boy

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