Alberta government misses treaty anniversary event

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EDMONTON – An Alberta chief called for more respect from the provincial government on Monday, after its Indigenous relations minister missed a marquee event commemorating the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 6.

Joey Pete, the grand chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations, told reporters at Edmonton City Hall that the lack of representation from Premier Danielle Smith’s government “says a lot.”

“If we want true reconciliation, it’s time that they need to come and sit at the table with us and understand treaty and respect us and stop pushing us aside,” Pete said.

“Where’s our minister of Indigenous (relations)? She’s not even here. 150 years — is that reconciliation? To me, it’s not.”

The event, hosted by the City of Edmonton and Mayor Andrew Knack, saw Indigenous leaders and elders participate in ceremonies, drumming, dancing and the raising of the Treaty 6 flag. Knack also issued a proclamation for Treaty 6 Recognition Day in Edmonton.

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Officials from all levels of government, including federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski, Conservative member of Parliament Billy Morin, Alberta NDP Indigenous relations critic Brooks Arcand-Paul and the mayor, delivered speeches and exchanged gifts.

Alberta Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani also gave a speech and reaffirmed the Crown’s commitment to the treaty.

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“May we always dwell together on these lands with respect, understanding and a sincere commitment to walking the journey of reconciliation,” she said.

Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney’s office said in a statement that she was away but committed to maintaining strong relationships.

Sawhney’s press secretary, Karah Folk, said the 150th anniversary is a significant milestone and a time to reflect on history while also looking ahead.

“The minister will continue to engage with Treaty 6 First Nations and Indigenous leaders as this important anniversary is commemorated,” Folk said.

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She didn’t say if Sawhney was on vacation or away on government business. In a followup statement, Folk said the province encourages members across government to attend Treaty 6 celebrations.

“Alberta’s government deeply values its relationships with Treaty 6 First Nations and recognizes the importance of this anniversary and the opportunities it provides for reflection, learning and continued relationship-building.”

Folk also said Sawhney is in “regular contact” with Treaty 6 leaders. But Pete said he hasn’t been happy with the communication to date.

He said the province’s Oct. 19 referendum on whether the province should hold a second, binding vote on leaving Canada — which Indigenous leaders have opposed and tried to stop to in court — and talk of building new pipelines are major concerns for him and that the Alberta government hasn’t set aside meaningful time to meet.

“They come to us and all they talk about is pipelines. They don’t want to talk about any reconciliation, any revenue sharing, any equity pieces with Indigenous communities here in Treaty 6,” Pete said.

“We need to continue pushing forward and collaborating with white people. But if the provincial government will not sit with us to honour these things, who will? It has to be the federal government.”

Arcand-Paul said after the anniversary event that the separation push in the province has made the treaty relationship “frail.”

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“It shows a big message that the … the United Conservative Party (government) couldn’t be bothered to show up, including the minister,” he said.

“We know that things are heavy right now with separatism. But we as elected officials have to show up, put our feelings aside and actually represent the people we are supposed to represent.”

The event is the first of many planned in Edmonton throughout the week to mark the anniversary, including a re-enactment of the treaty signing.

The first signing of Treaty 6, which covers much of central Alberta and central Saskatchewan, took place at Fort Carlton in Saskatchewan on Aug. 23, 1876.

More commemoration events are scheduled to take place this weekend at Fort Carlton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.