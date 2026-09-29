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5 comments

  1. Ben
    September 29, 2026 at 2:43 pm

    @John Swanson. Respectfully, the project did not have all the regulatory approvals before Carney became PM. It had some regulatory approvals but Carney expedited the vast majority of said approvals.

  2. John Swanson
    September 29, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    This project had regulatory approval before Carney was PM. For him to try to take credit is quite disingenuous to say the least. He had nothing to do with the final FID.

  3. Esta Beyersdorf
    September 29, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    Find Online Jobs (500$-6000$ Weekly) safe and secure! Easy Acces To Information. Simple in use. All the Answers. Multiple sources combined. Fast and trusted. Discover us now! Easy & Fast, 99% Match.
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  4. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 1:47 pm

    @Ben
    Hes going to ask us to sacrifice more for his personal gain.. again.
    Its a wonder your even able to type this out with your head so far up carneys ass

  5. Ben
    September 29, 2026 at 1:41 pm

    We need some good news, and Carney is delivering it.

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Canada

Carney set to make energy announcement in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 29, 2026 1:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Watch Mark Carney speak live.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Vancouver on Tuesday to highlight what his itinerary describes as “an historic investment” in Canada’s energy industry.

Carney’s announcement comes after LNG Canada said earlier Tuesday that it will go ahead with the multibillion-dollar Phase 2 expansion of its liquefied natural gas export terminal in Kitimat, B.C.

This phase will double its export capacity from 14 to 28 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, making it one of the world’s largest LNG facilities, and it is one of the five first developments referred to Ottawa’s major projects office last year.

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The federal government says it’s expected to attract $33 billion worth of private sector capital to Canada and LNG Canada estimates that expansion could generate more than $50 billion in government revenues over its lifetime.

Carney is also expected to announce new measures to protect Canada’s oceans.

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Click to play video: 'LNG Canada partners could decide on major expansion by early October: report'
LNG Canada partners could decide on major expansion by early October: report

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. PT and this story will be updated following the announcement.

With a file from The Canadian Press.

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