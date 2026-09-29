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Education

Nearly dozen of Winnipeg school trustees acclaimed ahead of election

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted September 29, 2026 8:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nearly a dozen school trustees acclaimed'
Nearly a dozen school trustees acclaimed
While mayors and councillors are vying for a seat and your vote, some are already celebrating. Eleven school trustees have already won by default. Toni De Guzman explains the role of a trustee.
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Eleven school trustees have been acclaimed ahead of election day, which is nearly three times more acclaimed races than last election.

Four candidates were acclaimed in the previous election, according to official election results in 2022. The Winnipeg School Division had the most, five, uncontested school trustee seats this election.

“It feels different. To win by acclamation is I guess a relief, but it feels a bit weird, because you’re winning a race you didn’t run,” said Tamara Kuly, an acclaimed school trustee in the Winnipeg School Division.

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Kuly was contested when she ran for school trustee in 2022, according to official election results.

“There’s two reasons why trustees get acclaimed, one is they do a great job, and the other reason is democracy is tired,” said Laura Reimer, a former school trustee at the St. Boniface and Louis Riel School Division in the early 2000s.

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