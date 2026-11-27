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The union representing school support workers in Nova Scotia says its members have ratified the new tentative deal reached with the province.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) represents more than 5,500 workers, including educational program assistants (EPAs), teaching assistants, early childhood educators, librarians, bus drivers, janitors and cafeteria workers.

“From the very beginning, school support workers have been telling us that they needed a new agreement that worked towards addressing the affordability crisis affecting this province,” said Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions (NSSBCU) Chair Nelson Scott in a news release.

“And this ratification proves this new agreement does just that.”

In a statement, Minister of Labour Relations John Lohr said he was “happy to inform” parents, students and workers that the tentative agreement had been ratified.

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“Our goal has always been to make sure students get the education they deserve, employees are treated fairly and to avoid a potential disruption in learning,” he said.

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“We appreciate all the work both sides have done to reach this agreement.”

The union filed a 48-hour strike notice on Oct. 30.

A strike would have impacted schools across the province differently, with some regional centres for education saying they would transition to online learning.

The two sides reached the first tentative deal ahead of the strike deadline.

However, CUPE said on Nov. 16 that its members had rejected the province’s offer.

On Nov. 23, the two sides confirmed that a new tentative deal had been reached, Details of the deal have not been made public.