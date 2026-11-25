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B.C.’s new education minister has been handed a list of priorities from Premier Lorne Doerkson.

Lynne Block was elected in 2026 as the MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour and has been appointed as the Minister of Education and Child Care.

Doerkson has given Block the following education priorities:

Restore letter grades for Grades 4 to 9 and supervised provincial examinations.

Prioritize evidence-based literacy, mathematics and foundational learning.

Repeal SOGI 123 and address bullying directly, protecting students from harassment based on personal characteristics, while strengthening parental transparency, choice and student safety.

Restore daily singing of O Canada and display Canadian and B.C. flags in schools.

Expand school meal programs in high-need communities.

Double annual playground equipment funding to $10 million.

Enable School Liaison Officer programs.

Restore pathways into trades and work by bringing back shop classes, expanding apprenticeships, and connecting high school education to trades, careers and opportunity.

Expand dual-credit programs with post-secondary institutions and employers.

4:18 SOGI 123 to continue in B.C. schools

The SOGI 123 program serves as the province’s framework to create more inclusive school enrolments for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

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Funding for the program was cut in the last provincial budget.

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“Every minister has a responsibility to control spending, eliminate waste, exercise restraint and direct public resources where they deliver the greatest value,” Doerkson wrote to Block.

“We must also challenge unnecessary regulation and honour our commitment to eliminate two existing regulatory provisions for every new one we introduce.”

2:09 Confusion around B.C.’s new grading system

In September 2023, the BC NDP government changed the way some of the province’s kids’ school achievements were measured.

For all public school students from kindergarten to Grade 9, instead of As, Bs, and Cs, student progress reports used the terms “emerging, developing, proficient and extending” to assess their learning, along with written feedback from teachers.

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The new reporting style was implemented across all of B.C. after being tested and adopted by half of the school districts.

Letter grades remained for grades 10, 11 and 12.

Some parents and caregivers did report finding the new terms confusing, saying that the letter grades were clearer to understand.