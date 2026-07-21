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Education

SOGI 123 program to continue in B.C. schools despite BC Conservative claims

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SOGI 123 to continue in B.C. schools'
SOGI 123 to continue in B.C. schools
WATCH: Global News Morning speaks with Aditi Loveridge of the ARC Foundation about reports that SOGI 123 was defunded by the B.C. government.
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The SOGI 123 program remains in place in B.C. schools, despite claims from the BC Conservatives on Monday that the government pulled funding.

The program serves as the province’s framework to create more inclusive school enrolments for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

It has also become a political issue, with BC Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay saying it promotes radical gender ideology and indoctrination.

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The ARC Foundation, which developed the program, confirms its funding was cut in the last provincial budget, but that does not mean the SOGI program has ended.

“So we’ve already made staffing changes internally, and long-term, the funding cuts can affect the infrastructure that we’ve created that supports educators every day,” Aditi Loveridge with the ARC Foundation told Global News.

“So that means the training, the guidance, the professional learning, the phone friend, the real-time responsiveness that we’re able to provide right now, that could potentially be impacted by the funding cuts in the future.”

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Loveridge said that since SOGI was implemented, it has been shown to reduce bullying for all students, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

A statement from B.C.’s Education Minister Lisa Beare said that “every child has a right to feel safe and included at school.”

Parents with questions about SOGI are encouraged to contact their child’s school.

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