Rod Stewart cancels remaining tour dates after undergoing heart surgery

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British rock legend Rod Stewart cancelled the remaining tour dates and his Las Vegas residency after undergoing heart surgery.

The 81-year-old singer’s representatives released a statement announcing the news, saying, “Following further medical evaluation, Sir Rod Stewart has successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure. Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities.”

“On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates,” the statement added.

6:31 Canadian Exclusive: Rod Stewart

In a separate statement, the Maggie May singer told fans that he is already “feeling better and very much on the mend.”

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“I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me. I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon,” Stewart added.

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The announcement comes days after Stewart postponed his Ohio concert at the last minute due to a “minor medical procedure” on Sunday.

The You Wear It Well singer was supposed to take the stage at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday as part of his One Last Time tour but a statement was released ahead of the show announcing the postponement.

“Due to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention, Rod Stewart’s performance tonight in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center has been postponed,” the venue shared on Facebook.

The Sailing singer also cancelled a gig in Cleveland less than 24 hours after postponing his Sunday night show.

“Following a period of monitoring, doctors have advised Rod Stewart to rest for at least 48 hours. As a result, his performance tomorrow night, Tuesday, August 11th at Rocket Arena in Cleveland has been cancelled,” Cleveland’s Rocket Arena said in a statement on Monday.

“Rod is disappointed to miss the show and appreciates everyone’s understanding. He looks forward to returning to the stage soon. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

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Stewart had been on his One Last Time tour for the past year and had two more scheduled dates at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 14 and in Kansas City on Aug. 15 before he was set to return to Las Vegas for his Encore Shows residency at the Colosseum.

After his Las Vegas shows, Stewart was scheduled to continue on his One Last Time tour on Sept. 1 with a show at the Minnesota State Fair.

1:49 Rod Stewart hits the stage in Kelowna, B.C.

Stewart has cancelled many shows over the past few months. Just last week, he cancelled his Aug. 6 show in Niagara Falls, Ont., after concerns about his aircraft.

He issued an apology to fans just hours before he was set to perform in a post on his Instagram Stories.

“Important information about tonight’s show. Due to a mechanical fault with the aircraft’s landing gear, Rod Stewart is regretfully unable to travel to Niagara Falls and must postpone tonight’s performance at Fallsview Casino Resort. Rod is deeply disappointed and apologizes to fans for the inconvenience,” his team wrote.

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The statement said that Stewart planned to reschedule his Niagara Falls show for next year, adding, “He looks forward to returning for the rescheduled performance on Thursday, March 4, 2027, where he promises to make it up to his fans.”