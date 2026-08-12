SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. Stars and Stripes
    August 12, 2026 at 10:57 am

    Can’t wait for the new Trump tariffs to kick in. Elbows Up USAl!

  2. Gemma Artigiano
    August 12, 2026 at 10:47 am

    Carney has totally dropped the ball on this. He promised a deal by July 31, 2025. Now he is vacationing in Italy at this most important time.

  3. Canadian Liberals Organized for Winning New Suckers. aka C.L.O.W.N.S.
    August 12, 2026 at 10:46 am

    Amazing job Carney is doing with Trump .He is definitely the man for the job.This Liberal Government has done incredible work for Canadians. Affordability has never been better.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Trump tariffs could see Canadian exporters lose half their revenue: survey

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 10:13 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian officials in Washington ahead of Trump’s deadline threat to implement 50% tariffs'
Canadian officials in Washington ahead of Trump’s deadline threat to implement 50% tariffs
WATCH ABOVE: Canadian officials in Washington ahead of Trump’s deadline threat to implement 50 per cent tariffs
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The clock is ticking with a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs hits Canadian exports and a survey of small Canadian exporters is warning of dire consequences if the sweeping 50 per cent levies take effect.

While Canada has been dealing with Trump’s tariffs for more than a year, including with sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles, the vast majority of Canadian goods traded under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement (CUSMA) have been exempt from Trump’s tariffs.

This could change on Aug. 19.

Click to play video: 'As Trump’s 50% tariff deadline nears, where do Canada-U.S. trade talks stand?'
As Trump’s 50% tariff deadline nears, where do Canada-U.S. trade talks stand?

Around two in five Canadian exporters said they currently export a product to the U.S. that would fall under the scope of the new incoming tariffs, a survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of these, more than three-quarters (77 per cent) said they expect to lose revenue if the tariffs go ahead and more than one in three (35 per cent) said they stand to lose at least half or more of their revenues.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Most of these businesses have been operating under the long-standing assumption that CUSMA-compliant goods would remain tariff free,” said CFIB president Dan Kelly.

“The prospect of losing sales, slashing prices, or having to pivot to new markets altogether, is generating a lot of small exporter anxiety in the lead-up to August 19,” he added.

Businesses have started battening down the hatches ahead of the next round of tariffs, a survey by Canadian business financing solutions firm Merchant Growth has found.

Story continues below advertisement

More than six in 10 small businesses surveyed told Merchant Growth that they have at least some reliance on the U.S., while 13 per cent said the relationship with the U.S. was “core” to their business.

More than half (55 per cent) have cut spending, while a quarter (25 per cent) have delayed hiring. Another quarter said they’ve raised prices for consumers.

Canadian officials are working to secure a deal with the U.S. before next week. Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is in Washington along with Canada’s chief trade negotiator Janice Charette.

LeBlanc and Charette met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday.

“Discussions remain ongoing, and we continue to engage at the negotiation table to firmly advance and defend Canadian interests,” LeBlanc said in a statement.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices