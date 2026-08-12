Hockey Canada suspensions upheld for 4 players from 2018 world junior team

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Hockey Canada said Wednesday that four of the five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team who were acquitted last year of sexual assault will remain suspended following an independent appeal process.

The appeal board ruled that all five players breached Hockey Canada’s code of conduct. However, one of those players, Alex Formenton, will be reinstated “immediately” and be allowed to participate in Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs, the organization said in a statement.

It said Cal Foote will remain suspended until Nov. 10 of this year, Carter Hart until that same date in 2027, and Dillon Dube until Nov. 10, 2028.

Michael McLeod will face the longest suspension, lasting until Nov. 10, 2030.

Hockey Canada did not provide explanations behind the individual suspension decisions in its statement.

“As the appeal board’s decision brings this matter to a close, Hockey Canada thanks the investigator, all members of the independent adjudicative panel and independent appeal board for their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the investigative and adjudicative processes and the significant amount of time they devoted to this matter,” the statement said.

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Hockey Canada added that no other members of the 2018 world juniors team were found to have breached the code of conduct, and are therefore eligible for sanctioned hockey programs and tournaments like the Winter Olympic Games.

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“However, any player under consideration to play on a national team will be subject to Hockey Canada’s enhanced screening process, which will continue to include a third-party review of the findings regarding the 2018 National Junior Team before being eligible to represent Canada internationally,” the organization said.

All five players were cleared to return to the NHL last year after their league suspensions were lifted following their acquittal by a London, Ont., jury.

6:45 A look back at the trial that rocked the hockey world: World junior stars face allegations of sexual assault

Formenton currently plays in the Swiss National League, which he was playing for when he, Foote, Hart, Dube and McLeod were each charged in 2024 with one count of sexual assault over an alleged 2018 incident in a London hotel room following their team’s gold medal win in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

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The other four were playing for NHL teams at the time they were charged, but were suspended or had their contracts expire following the indictment. All five pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations against them.

Hart has since returned to the NHL as a goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights, while Dube signed a one-year contract as a forward for the St. Louis Blues in July.

McLeod currently plays for a Russian team in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Foote was drafted by the Swedish Hockey League team Färjestad BK late last month. However, the team quickly rescinded its contract, saying in a statement that it heard “concerns, disappointment and questions about our decision to sign the player” from the public as well as team stakeholders.

More to come…