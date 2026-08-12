Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hockey Canada suspensions upheld for 4 players from 2018 world junior team

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 2:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'World junior players acquitted of sexual assault can return to NHL, league rules'
World junior players acquitted of sexual assault can return to NHL, league rules
RELATED: The five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial can return to the NHL when their suspensions end on Dec. 1, the NHL announced Thursday. Noor Ra’fat has reaction from hockey fans, and those in the know of the sport. – Sep 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hockey Canada said Wednesday that four of the five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team who were acquitted last year of sexual assault will remain suspended following an independent appeal process.

The appeal board ruled that all five players breached Hockey Canada’s code of conduct. However, one of those players, Alex Formenton, will be reinstated “immediately” and be allowed to participate in Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs, the organization said in a statement.

It said Cal Foote will remain suspended until Nov. 10 of this year, Carter Hart until that same date in 2027, and Dillon Dube until Nov. 10, 2028.

Michael McLeod will face the longest suspension, lasting until Nov. 10, 2030.

Hockey Canada did not provide explanations behind the individual suspension decisions in its statement.

“As the appeal board’s decision brings this matter to a close, Hockey Canada thanks the investigator, all members of the independent adjudicative panel and independent appeal board for their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the investigative and adjudicative processes and the significant amount of time they devoted to this matter,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey Canada added that no other members of the 2018 world juniors team were found to have breached the code of conduct, and are therefore eligible for sanctioned hockey programs and tournaments like the Winter Olympic Games.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“However, any player under consideration to play on a national team will be subject to Hockey Canada’s enhanced screening process, which will continue to include a third-party review of the findings regarding the 2018 National Junior Team before being eligible to represent Canada internationally,” the organization said.

All five players were cleared to return to the NHL last year after their league suspensions were lifted following their acquittal by a London, Ont., jury.

Click to play video: 'A look back at the trial that rocked the hockey world: World junior stars face allegations of sexual assault'
A look back at the trial that rocked the hockey world: World junior stars face allegations of sexual assault

Formenton currently plays in the Swiss National League, which he was playing for when he, Foote, Hart, Dube and McLeod were each charged in 2024 with one count of sexual assault over an alleged 2018 incident in a London hotel room following their team’s gold medal win in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Story continues below advertisement

The other four were playing for NHL teams at the time they were charged, but were suspended or had their contracts expire following the indictment. All five pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations against them.

Hart has since returned to the NHL as a goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights, while Dube signed a one-year contract as a forward for the St. Louis Blues in July.

McLeod currently plays for a Russian team in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Foote was drafted by the Swedish Hockey League team Färjestad BK late last month. However, the team quickly rescinded its contract, saying in a statement that it heard “concerns, disappointment and questions about our decision to sign the player” from the public as well as team stakeholders.

More to come…

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices