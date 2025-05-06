Menu

Crime

Defence to continue cross-examining female complainant in hockey players’ trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2025 7:25 am
1 min read
Defence lawyers are expected to continue cross-examining the complainant today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

The woman began testifying last Friday, laying out her account of what happened at a bar and a hotel in downtown London, Ont., in June 2018.

She told the court Monday that she went on “autopilot” while in the hotel room, and felt that she had to go along with what the men in the room wanted her to do.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Court has heard the five accused and many of their teammates were in town for a few days in June 2018 to attend events marking their championship win.

The complainant, who was 20 at the time, cannot be identified due to a standard publication ban.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

