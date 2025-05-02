Menu

Crime

Teammates of former world junior players testifying at sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2025 12:18 pm
1 min read
The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is hearing Friday from other players who were on the 2018 team.

Taylor Raddysh, who now plays in the NHL for the Washington Capitals, was asked what he remembers about several days in June 2018 when many of the team’s members were in London, Ont., for a handful of events marking their victory in that year’s championship.

Court heard part of a transcript of a statement Raddysh gave in July 2018, in which he recalled seeing a woman in bed under the covers in the room of his then-teammate Michael McLeod in the early hours of June 19.

In the statement, Raddysh said he wasn’t in the room long and didn’t know if the woman was clothed but that she “seemed fine.”

McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Another former member of the team, Boris Katchouk, is now testifying remotely, as did Raddysh.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

