Teammates of former world junior players testifying at sex assault trial

The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is hearing Friday from other players who were on the 2018 team.
Taylor Raddysh, who now plays in the NHL for the Washington Capitals, was asked what he remembers about several days in June 2018 when many of the team’s members were in London, Ont., for a handful of events marking their victory in that year’s championship.
Court heard part of a transcript of a statement Raddysh gave in July 2018, in which he recalled seeing a woman in bed under the covers in the room of his then-teammate Michael McLeod in the early hours of June 19.
Get breaking National news
In the statement, Raddysh said he wasn’t in the room long and didn’t know if the woman was clothed but that she “seemed fine.”
McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.
Another former member of the team, Boris Katchouk, is now testifying remotely, as did Raddysh.
- NHL player testifies about group chat screenshot at world junior sex assault trial
- Woman accused of killing 3 with toxic mushroom-laced meal heads to trial
- Federal Court gives green light to part of ’60s Scoop’ class action lawsuit
- Lapu Lapu festival attendee says he grabbed suspect as he tried to flee the scene
Comments