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Crime

Quebec residents charged in major southwestern Ontario auto theft bust

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 12, 2026 1:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Auto theft down, recovery rate low: report'
Auto theft down, recovery rate low: report
WATCH: Auto theft down, recovery rate low: report – Feb 11, 2026
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Five people are facing a combined total of 74 charges following an investigation into a series of auto thefts across southwestern Ontario.

The investigation, dubbed Project Steel, began in March following a report of a vehicle theft from the driveway of a Milton home.

Police said the victim’s wallet was in the vehicle and bank cards inside were used at a fast food restaurant in the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators were able to identify multiple victims and track them to a Brampton home.

On April 1, Halton police conducted a search warrant at the residence and took four suspects into custody.

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Police said officers seized fraudulent identification from Ontario and Quebec, as well as vehicle reprogramming devices, magnetic vehicle trackers, cellphones, blank key fobs, break-and-enter tools, clothing worn during the thefts and fraudulently obtained medication.

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A fifth suspect was arrested on June 2.

Four of the suspects arrested are from Quebec and one is from Ontario.

Police are looking for a sixth suspect, who is from Quebec and is facing 25 charges.

Investigators allege the group has been connected to 13 auto thefts and attempted auto thefts in Halton Region and an additional theft in Waterloo Region.

The five arrested face charges including theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with probation, identity fraud and unauthorized use of a credit card.

“Organized auto theft is a crime that impacts our community on multiple levels and remains a priority issue for our police service,” Sgt. Kevin Magee said in a media release. “Investigations such as Project Steel demonstrate our ongoing commitment to dismantling these criminal networks and protecting our residents. We will continue to leverage every available resource to disrupt criminal activity, identify those responsible, and ensure they are held accountable before the courts.”

The investigation is ongoing.

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