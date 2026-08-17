Edmonton police continue to search for answers in death of 16-year-old girl

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Edmonton police were back on scene at Park Hill Condominiums in the northeast community of Hairsine on Monday searching for clues in the suspicious death of a 16-year-old girl.

Neighbours told Global News that shots rang out just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning at 139 Avenue and 32 Street.

One neighbour, who said he called 911, claimed he heard two loud shots.

Another said he heard a teenage girl screaming and crying following the shooting.

Neither of the neighbours wanted to be identified, citing fears for their safety.

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After officers arrived, they performed first aid on the victim, but she was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

The Edmonton police homicide unit was called in to investigate.

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Neighbours told Global News that the 16-year-old victim didn’t live at the home, but was visiting her friend who moved into the residence with her mother about two months ago.

Neighbours claim there have been a number of people coming and going since then and that police had attended the home recently.

View image in full screen Neighbours told Global News that police had previously attended the home where members of the Edmonton police homicide unit are now investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl. Global News

People who live in the area told Global News they’re still shaken by what happened.

One said she triple-checked her doors Sunday night to make sure they were locked and will also be investing in a security camera.