Edmonton police investigating suspicious death of teen

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Police in Edmonton are investigating a suspicious death that happened early Sunday morning in the city’s northeast.

Police were called to reports of a shooting around 6:50 a.m. near 139 Avenue and 32 Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old female with serious injuries.

They began administering first aid, but unfortunately she was pronounced dead when EMS paramedics arrived on scene.

View image in full screen Investigators were called to the townhouse complex in Edmonton’s northeast just before 7 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a shooting. Global News

The death was determined to be suspicious, and homicide investigators have been called in to take over the investigation into the circumstances that led to the girl’s death.

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Police are asking anyone who may have information that is of interest to investigators to please call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.p3tips.com/250.