Man dead after shooting in northeast Edmonton Kilkenny neighbourhood

A man died on scene after police responded to a reports of a shooting late Monday afternoon in a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at a home near 147th Avenue and 77th Street in the Kilkenny neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, police found a 38-year-old man in medical distress and provided first aid until EMS arrived.

Paramedics took over treating the man, but he died on scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the suspicious death investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the events leading up to the incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

