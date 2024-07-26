Menu

Canada

‘Metal fibres’ may be in these multivitamins, supplements: Health Canada

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
Woman Holds Capsules and Glass of Water. View image in full screen
Woman Holds Capsules and Glass of Water. Getty Images
Canadians are being advised to stop using various multivitamins and supplements from several brands after Health Canada said the products may contain metal fibres that could injure people’s digestive system.

According to the agency, the products are being recalled by Factors Group of Nutritional Companies Inc. and involve items sold under Kirkland Signature, Life, Option+, Webber Naturals, Wellness by London Drugs, Equate, VegiDay, Wellquest and Natural Factors.

The impacted products vary in terms of expiry date and lot number.

Health Canada says the risk of harm due to the presence of iron is higher for those individuals who may have a peptic ulcer, regional enteritis, ulcerative colitis, iron allergy, or those taking high doses of iron supplements, levodopa and/or levothyroxine.

If you have one of the affected products, people should stop using them and consult a health-care professional if you have used any of the items and have concerns. Canadians can return any of the purchased affected products to the local pharmacy for proper disposal.

A list of multivitamins and supplements impacted by a recall by Health Canada due to concerns of containing metal fibres, View image in full screen
A list of multivitamins and supplements impacted by a recall by Health Canada due to concerns of containing metal fibres,. Health Canada
