‘Highest they’ve ever been’: Residents describe tension at Canada-U.S. border town

Border town residents on the Canadian side of the Canada-U.S. border say tensions are heightened between the two countries amid the tariff war.

Eric Higgins, a resident of St. Stephen, N.B. — a border town just across the river from the state of Maine — said the tariffs are going to impact families and the economy on both sides.

“I find tensions on the border being the highest they’ve ever been in my life,” Higgens said.

“I remember when my grandfather used to just drive across and wave to the guy on the other side.”

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25 per cent tariffs on the vast majority of Canadian imports, sparking a growing trade war between the two neighbouring countries.

In response to the U.S. tariffs, Canada is imposing an immediate 25 per cent tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, with additional tariffs on another $125 billion in American goods to follow three weeks later.

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern says the shift in sentiment in border towns is concerning.

“In these border communities, we are one community,” MacEachern said. “It’s very concerning times to divide two communities that have been together for my whole life.”

MacEachern said the tariffs and the uncertainty surrounding them are already hurting businesses.

“We had a major development that just is in the starting phase … and they just decided we’re going to pull the plug on it there,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Bocabec, N.B., Gail Cunningham says she lives about 20 minutes from the border and used to cross into the U.S. once a week but no longer does.

“The general feeling is that the man who is in charge is in the process of trying to destroy the relationship between small communities like St. Andrews and St. Stephen and Calais that have always gotten along,” Cunningham said.

When it comes to Trump’s comments about making Canada the 51st state, locals have strong words.

“Garbage. Just garbage. He’s playing a game,” Cunningham said.

MacEachern said he’s upset at how Canadians are being spoken to by Trump after years of being close allies and wants to see people focus instead on unity.

“Don’t get caught up on the topics sometimes, stay united as Canada, and our provinces,” MacEachern said.