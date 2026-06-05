FIFA reverses water bottle ban at World Cup games, some restrictions apply

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FIFA officials have done a bottle flip and announced they are reversing their previously announced reusable water bottle ban at World Cup games.

Sort of.

In an update posted on social media, FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said that fans will now be permitted to bring in one soft, plastic 20-ounce (590 millilitres) factory-sealed water bottle into stadiums where games are being played.

Fans will not be allowed to bring in any hard-sided reusable water bottles due to safety and security reasons.

This will be in effect at games played in the United States and Canada. Schirgi did not mention Mexico, so it is unclear at this time if the reversal also applies to stadiums there.

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Just three weeks ago, FIFA updated its code of conduct policy for North American venues, stating that “empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the stadium,” Reuters reported, but backpedalled Thursday, saying they were no longer allowed and that fans will now have to purchase bottled water on site.

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There are 48 teams set to play in the World Cup beginning this month in Mexico City, with matches also being hosted at 16 venues across North America, including in Toronto and Vancouver.

All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic, 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada. ✅ As FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi, explains, fans will not be permitted… pic.twitter.com/ePEHq9oalJ — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 5, 2026

–with files from Rachel Goodman