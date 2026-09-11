Health Canada is recalling this generic acetaminophen

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is issuing a recall for generic acetaminophen sold by a Toronto-based company, the agency said in a notice.

A recall was issued for Novo-Gesic Forte 500 mg acetaminophen tablets sold by Teva Canada Limited.

The company is issuing a recall for one lot of its medication due to “the potential presence of phenolic resin or epoxy.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

If ingested, these materials may cause injury to the digestive system, Health Canada said.

In its notice, Health Canada said the product was supplied to pharmacies in 1,000-count bottles but was dispensed to patients in smaller packaging.

“Health Canada is monitoring the recall and the company’s preventative and corrective actions. If additional safety concerns arise, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as needed,” the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians are being asked to immediately stop using the affected product. Additionally, they are being asked to return it to the pharmacy where it was purchased “for a replacement and for proper disposal.”

If you used the affected product and have concerns about your health, you should consult your healthcare provider, the agency added.

Customers can contact Teva Canada Customer Care and report any side effects or complaints to Health Canada.