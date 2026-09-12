Elks clinch playoff spot via 53-16 win over Stamps

EDMONTON – Joe Robustelli caught a pair of touchdown passes as the Edmonton Elks clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2019 with a 53-16 rout over the rival Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day rematch on Saturday.
Edmonton, which won its fourth game in a row to improve to 10-3, ended its longest post-season drought in club history, snapping a five-year run of futility that was their worst since the 1960s.
The Stampeders, who allowed the Elks to score 24 fourth-quarter points last week en route to a 38-28 victory in the Labour Day Classic in Calgary, have lost two straight to remain last in the West at 5-8.
Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was picked off on his team’s second possession by Nick Anderson, allowing the Elks to take a 3-0 lead on a 32-yard Vincent Blanchard field goal.
Aided by a long pass interference call, the Stampeders surged ahead on a 13-yard pass into the end zone from Adams to Erik Brooks.
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A long interception return by Tyrell Ford led to Edmonton clawing back with a 42-yard Blanchard field goal.
Edmonton took a 13-7 lead with just over three minutes to play in the second quarter as a big passing play from Cody Fajardo to rookie ShunDerrick Powell set up a one-yard TD plunge by third-string QB Cole Snyder.
The Elks expanded their lead to 12 points with one minute to play in the second frame as Robustelli reeled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Fajardo. The convert kick failed.
Calgary kicker Rene Paredes nailed a 38-yard field goal to end the half with Edmonton up 19-10.
Unfortunately for the Elks, running back Justin Rankin left the game with a first-half injury and didn’t return.
Edmonton came out flying in the third as they capped off a solid drive with an impressive 35-yard TD catch by Joshua Cephus.
Blanchard added a 26-yarder on their next possession.
Paredes responded with a 41-yard field goal.
The Elks got a huge play late in the third as Silas Hubert blocked a punt in the end zone and picked it up himself for the defensive TD and a 36-13 lead.
Calgary promptly fumbled the ball away on its own 46, eventually leading to an 18-yard TD pass from Fajardo to Robustelli.
Edmonton continued the beating midway through the final quarter as backup QB Taylor Powell hit Zach Mathis for a 15-yard TD strike.
Paredes kicked a 45-yarder with four minutes left.
Blanchard responded with a field goal from the 46.
NOTES
Paredes, who made his CFL debut in 2011, played in his 250th career regular-season game. … Stamps receiver Reggie Begelton returned from a lengthy leg injury, suiting up for the first time since June 14, 2025. … The announced attendance was 31,531.
UP NEXT
Stampeders: Host the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Elks: Visit the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, Sept. 19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2026.
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