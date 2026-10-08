Big tech can’t ‘tell us what to do,’ Carney says on Musk’s separatism talk

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Canadians will decide the future of Canada, not “large tech firms that think they can tell us what to do,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday, responding to Elon Musk’s comments that three Canadian provinces “should separate” from Canada.

“The future of Canada will be decided by Canadians, and the priorities of Canadians, the priorities of the people of Quebec,” Carney told reporters in Sherbrooke, Que., on Thursday.

Musk, a former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, said on his social media platform X that Quebec should separate, as should Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Any discussion on the future of the provinces should be “free from interference from foreign governments and large tech firms that think they can tell us what to do,” Carney said on Thursday.

They would be better off. Alberta and Saskatchewan should separate too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026

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Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had a concise response to Musk on social media: “No.”

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who states she’s voting to stay in Canada in an upcoming provincial referendum, says she also strongly disagrees with Musk’s opinion.

On Oct. 19, Albertans go to the polls to decide if the province should stay in Canada or whether there should be a second binding referendum to begin the process of separation.

–with files from Canadian Press