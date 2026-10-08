Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 8, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    Dont they know yet, carney is god now. This is HIS country, he makes the rules and enforces the policies that rob us of our safety and our stability. The corruption runs deep, he will never be told what to do. In his eyes he is GOD

  2. Anonymous
    October 8, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Why didn’t Carney mention the priorities of Alberta like he did Quebec. ? Maybe because he thinks Quebec is more important than Alberta. Carney should have stopped at all Canadians but then again Quebec has never considered themselves part of Canada except for when they receive money.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Big tech can’t ‘tell us what to do,’ Carney says on Musk’s separatism talk

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 8, 2026 1:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers reject Musk’s suggestion their provinces leave Canada'
Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers reject Musk’s suggestion their provinces leave Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers reject Musk’s suggestion their provinces leave Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadians will decide the future of Canada, not “large tech firms that think they can tell us what to do,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday, responding to Elon Musk’s comments that three Canadian provinces “should separate” from Canada.

“The future of Canada will be decided by Canadians, and the priorities of Canadians, the priorities of the people of Quebec,” Carney told reporters in Sherbrooke, Que., on Thursday.

Musk, a former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, said on his social media platform X that Quebec should separate, as should Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Any discussion on the future of the provinces should be “free from interference from foreign governments and large tech firms that think they can tell us what to do,” Carney said on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had a concise response to Musk on social media: “No.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who states she’s voting to stay in Canada in an upcoming provincial referendum, says she also strongly disagrees with Musk’s opinion.

On Oct. 19, Albertans go to the polls to decide if the province should stay in Canada or whether there should be a second binding referendum to begin the process of separation.

–with files from Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices