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The Ontario father of a teen who was killed by an unsecured soccer net was disappointed to find unanchored goalposts in the community where his son died almost 10 years ago.

David Mills’ 15-year-old son Garrett died in 2017. Garrett was trying to do a pull-up on soccer goalposts at a park in the Town of Greater Napanee, Ont., when the metal frame tipped over. The teenager tried to escape but lost his footing and was crushed by the net when it landed on his head, said Mills, who is an entertainer also known by his stage name, Buzz Collins.

“According to the coroner, he was probably gone within 30 seconds of the soccer net falling,” Garrett’s father told Global News. “It pretty much killed him right there.”

To honour his son’s memory, Mills went to Queen’s Park to pass Garrett’s Legacy Act (Requirements for Movable Soccer Goals). The act mandates that publicly available nets must be securely anchored. It received Royal Assent in 2024.

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Mills said part of the reason he worked for seven years on the legislation was because he would not have forgiven himself if another person died from the same cause, especially in his eastern Ontario community.

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It’s why he felt compelled to stop while commuting home from his job in Belleville. He saw renovations underway at the Best & Bash Arena, which involved moving the soccer nets.

“Lo and behold, it was not anchored,” Mills said.

“I was disappointed that this would be something I would find in my town. The town I live in. The town where this accident originally happened and where this legislation was born out of.”

On Tuesday, Mills posted to Facebook accusing the Town of Greater Napanee of negligence. Mills said he met with town officials one day later.

“I got multiple apologies and they were very gracious. And what it comes down to is a breakdown in communication,” he said.

“It’s been rectified. They’re anchored.”

The Town of Greater Napanee said in an email to Global News that no one was injured in the time that the nets were unpinned during construction.

“It was determined that the nets, which are typically kept pinned in place, were moved several times during the soccer field remediation work at the Arena and remained unpinned for a period during construction,” the town said.

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The town added that after the issue was identified, there was a 24- to 48-hour delay before the posts have now been anchored.

“We have determined that better processes are needed to ensure the Town’s routine safety procedures are understood and adopted by third parties when construction occurs at Town facilities,” the statement continued.

“As an added safety measure, our staff have reviewed all other soccer nets owned by the Town and determined they were either properly secured or safely in storage.”

Mills said after his conversation with town officials, he would be “amazed” if this mistake happened again in his community.

“I still love Napanee. The people at Town Hall, they’re good people. There’s no maliciousness behind this,” he said, thanking the people online who helped him get the town’s attention.