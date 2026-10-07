Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers shut down Elon Musk’s call for separation

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The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan are shutting down a suggestion from U.S. tech titan Elon Musk that the two provinces should split from Canada.

The trillionaire tech businessman and former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump said on his social media platform X that Quebec would benefit from independence, as would the two Prairie provinces.

They would be better off. Alberta and Saskatchewan should separate too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026

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Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had a concise response to Musk on social media: “No.”

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Moe has said he’s a true Canadian but wouldn’t halt a public vote on separation in Saskatchewan if residents petitioned for a plebiscite.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who states she’s voting to stay in Canada in an upcoming provincial referendum, says she also strongly disagrees with Musk’s opinion.

On Oct. 19, Albertans go to the polls to decide if the province should stay in Canada or whether there should be a second binding referendum on separation.

While born in South Africa, Musk holds Canadian citizenship and has lived in several parts of the country.

His mother was born and raised in Saskatchewan, where the tech titan spent time working on a family farm as a teenager.

He moved on to Vancouver before attending Queen’s University in Ontario, where he met his first wife.

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News