SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Golfer1
    October 7, 2026 at 8:29 pm

    Elon Musk is not an informed man! Mind your own business, especially in the USA!

  2. Anonymous
    October 7, 2026 at 8:23 pm

    He’s hundred percent right!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers shut down Elon Musk’s call for separation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2026 8:03 pm
1 min read
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at a town hall March 30, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. View image in full screen
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at a town hall March 30, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan are shutting down a suggestion from U.S. tech titan Elon Musk that the two provinces should split from Canada.

The trillionaire tech businessman and former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump said on his social media platform X that Quebec would benefit from independence, as would the two Prairie provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe had a concise response to Musk on social media: “No.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Moe has said he’s a true Canadian but wouldn’t halt a public vote on separation in Saskatchewan if residents petitioned for a plebiscite.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who states she’s voting to stay in Canada in an upcoming provincial referendum, says she also strongly disagrees with Musk’s opinion.

On Oct. 19, Albertans go to the polls to decide if the province should stay in Canada or whether there should be a second binding referendum on separation.

While born in South Africa, Musk holds Canadian citizenship and has lived in several parts of the country.

His mother was born and raised in Saskatchewan, where the tech titan spent time working on a family farm as a teenager.

He moved on to Vancouver before attending Queen’s University in Ontario, where he met his first wife.

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices