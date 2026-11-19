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Larry Poindexter, known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, died Wednesday at the age of 66 after being hit by a car in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

Poindexter was struck while crossing the street to pick up food in his Studio City neighbourhood on Friday night, Deadline reports.

He was in the hospital and scheduled to have surgery for broken ribs when he died suddenly on Wednesday morning.

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His cause of death currently remains unknown.

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Global News has reached out to Poindexter’s representative for further comment, but has not received a response.

Poindexter, whose acting career spanned more than four decades, is known for his role in the 2003 film S.W.A.T., where he played Los Angeles Police Department Captain Tom Fuller alongside Samuel Jackson’s Hondo.

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Poindexter got his first major acting break in 1984 playing Ben Welch on Days of Our Lives and later returned as Father Louis from 2014 to 2018.

He also appeared in 12 episodes of General Hospital as Dr. Asher Thomas and eight episodes of Blade: The Series as Agent Ray Collins.

Poindexter was also a series regular on the comedy series, The Hard Times of RJ Berger, where he played Rick Berger, the father of the title character in the series.

He also made several guest appearances in episodes of NYPD Blue, How I Met Your Mother, Friends, Will & Grace, Weeds, Hawaii Five-o, Curb Your Enthusiasm and more.

His latest guest appearances was in season four of The Lincoln Lawyer and Script Flippers Content earlier this year, according to his IMDb.

Poindexter as pursued a music career in the 1990s as the frontman for the alternative country band named The High Lonesome.

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Paul Iacono, who played RJ Berger on The Hard Times of RJ Berger, shared a tribute to Poindexter on social media after news of his death spread.

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“I’m heartbroken by the loss of Larry Poindexter, my dad on RJ Berger,” his post began. “Few people I’ve known were as kind, generous, fiercely talented, and f—ing hilarious. Above all, Larry was a GOOD egg.”

“He was opinionated, to say the least, and I loved him for it. When I was in my early twenties, Larry looked out for me in ways I didn’t fully appreciate at the time,” he added.

“He offered wisdom I wasn’t always ready to hear, and it took me a few years to realize just how right he was about so many things. He taught me that being a good person and collaborator mattered just as much as being a great actor. I’m forever honored to have played his son, and I’ll always cherish him as my second father,” Iacono’s post concluded.

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Poindexter is survived by his wife Carol Kritzer and their two sons.