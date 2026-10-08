Ticats host Elks looking to end ’26 season strong

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HAMILTON – Quarterback Harrison Frost and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are getting another shot at the Edmonton Elks.

Vincent Blanchard booted a CFL-record nine field goals when Edmonton earned a 37-35 double-overtime win over Hamilton at Commonwealth Stadium on Sept. 26. That loss eliminated the Ticats from playoff contention.

The Ticats (5-11) host Edmonton (11-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Friday night. The Elks have already secured a playoff berth but can clinch top spot in the West Division with a win over the Ticats and an Ottawa Redblacks victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday.

The Elks can also clinch a home playoff game with a victory Friday and Saskatchewan loss Saturday to Winnipeg.

“Edmonton comes off a bye week and was 2-0 when doing so earlier this season.

Frost finished 17-of-34 passing for 214 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the overtime loss to Edmonton. He enjoyed a much more productive outing last week, throwing for 342 yards with two TDs and an interception in Hamilton’s 34-16 road win over Ottawa.

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“I think I’ve made a bunch of different mistakes (but) I haven’t really made the same mistake twice,” Frost said. “It’s just trying to limit the mistakes.

“The O-line (there’s) so much veteran experience there and the receivers have been awesome all year making incredible, tough catches. Hopefully it just continues to get better.”

In the last meeting, Hamilton led 10-3 after the first quarter but trailed 15-10 at halftime. The Elks extended their lead to 25-16 entering the fourth before the Ticats outscored the home team 13-4 to make it 29-29 and force overtime.

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Cody Fajardo’s pass to Joshua Cephus in the two-point shootout earned Edmonton the dramatic victory.

Frost is looking to deliver a more consistent effort Friday night.

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“Just executing early,” he said. “I kind of had a lull there in the middle so just trying to be as consistent as we can throughout the game finding completions, getting it (ball) out.”

Edmonton last swept a two-game series against Hamilton in 2017. Fajardo is 7-3 versus the Ticats and this season has set career highs in passing yards (4,439) and TDs (23).

Frost found his groove against Ottawa, with a little help from Kenny Lawler. The veteran receiver had six catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns to earn CFL player of the week honours.

“If you put it into his area he’s going to catch it,” Frost said of Lawler. “He made a couple of great catches.

“The run after catch last week was great by all of the guys.”

Running back Larry Rountree III was also a factor against Ottawa, rushing for 128 yards on 19 carries. Rountree was especially effective in the second half when he ran 15 times for 114 yards.

“Success was just hitting the gaps I saw and then from there just falling forward every play,” he said. “I think collectively we played very well, Kenny had a great game … but at the end of the game we finished out with the run.”

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Rountree also ran for 91 yards and a TD in the loss to Edmonton. Over his last two games, Rountree is averaging 109.5 rushing yards and 6.8 yards per carry.

On Friday, though, Rountree said the aim will be to finish against the Elks.

“Obviously we didn’t finish so looking forward to finishing that when they come into this house,” he said. “I think it (overtime loss) just makes us more hungry to want to actually get a win.

“The run game and getting a touchdown was cool and all but we want to win, that’s what I’m about.”

On Friday night, the Ticats will honour running back Troy Davis with a spot on their Wall of Honour. Davis played in Hamilton from 2001-2005 and is the club’s all-time leader in carries (1,053), yards (5,296), and 100-yard games (18).

In 2004, Davis set single-season franchise records for carries (324) and yards (1,628) while scoring 10 touchdowns. Rountree is looking forward to running the ball with Davis looking on.

“For me, it puts a little bit of fire under my feet knowing that a guy was here when the standard was the standard,” Rountree said. “Him coming and getting honoured, if that doesn’t get you in a game-spirited mood to actually wanting to go out there and show what being a Tiger-Cat is about, I don’t think you should have a Tiger-Cat on your helmet.”

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.