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TORONTO – Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander and receivers Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead earned All-CFL all-star honours Thursday.

Alexander captured the George Reed Most Outstanding Player award after guiding Montreal to a CFL-best 14-4 regular-season record. Philpot earned top Canadian honours after leading the CFL in catches (124) and yards (1,809) — setting single-season marks for a Canadian.

Snead was second overall in receiving yards (1,474) and finished tied with Philpot for most TD grabs (13 apiece). Alexander and Philpot earned their first All-CFL selections, while Snead was honoured for the second straight year.

But Montreal’s solid regular season ended with a 37-30 Grey Cup loss to the Edmonton Elks on Sunday.

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Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada, CFL head coaches and fans.

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Montreal placed eight players on the squad, one more than Edmonton. Winnipeg (five), Toronto (three), Saskatchewan, Calgary and B.C. (all two) rounded out the selections.

CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1,493 yards) secured the running back spot for his third all-time selection. Edmonton’s Skyler Griffith earned his first at fullback/tight end.

Joining Philpot and Snead at receiver are Saskatchewan’s KeeSean Johnson and Edmonton’s Austin Mack (both second selections), as well as Toronto’s Damonte Coxie (first).

Saskatchewan centre Logan Ferland (third selection) anchors the offensive line. Montreal’s Pier-Olivier Lestage and Calgary’s Christy Nkanu were first-time selections at guard, while Alouette Nick Callender and Winnipeg’s Jarell Broxton — the CFL’s top offensive lineman — are the tackles.

Calgary’s Clarence Hicks and Edmonton’s Malik Carney are the defensive ends, flanking Toronto’s Ralph Holley and Winnipeg’s Jake Ceresna.

The middle linebacker is B.C.’s Darnell Sankey, the CFL’s top defensive player this season. The others are Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette and Toronto’s Adarius Pickett.

Ceresna and Beverette were named to the team for the third time.

Edmonton’s Tyrell Ford and Montreal’s Lorenzo Burns are the cornerbacks, while Kordell Jackson of the Elks and Winnipeg’s Evan Holm are the halfbacks.

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B.C.’s Jackson Findlay earned the safety spot.

Edmonton’s Vincent Blanchard and Jake Julien secured the kicker and punter spots, respectively. Winnipeg kick returner Trey Vaval, the first player to win the CFL’s top special-teams award in consecutive seasons, earned his second straight All-CFL selection.

Montreal’s Louis-Phillipe Bourassa is the long snapper.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.