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MONTREAL – Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander says he played through a fractured rib and sternoclavicular joint in the second half of Sunday’s Grey Cup loss.

Alexander, who wore a sling around his throwing arm following the 37-30 defeat to the Edmonton Elks in Calgary, revealed the nature of the injury Thursday after his exit meeting with Alouettes management.

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He says he’s looking at a six-to-eight week recovery timeline and won’t require surgery.

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This year’s Most Outstanding Player threw for 226 yards and one touchdown while completing 58 per cent of his passes as the Alouettes lost the CFL’s championship game for the second consecutive season.

Though Alexander didn’t know for certain, the injury appeared to occur when Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney tackled him to the turf in the third quarter.

Alouettes head coach Jason Maas unsuccessfully challenged the play for roughing the passer, while Alexander — who played through a hamstring injury in the 2025 Grey Cup — favoured his right shoulder the rest of the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.