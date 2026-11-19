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TORONTO – Alijah Martin has been waiting for a moment like this.

Not just getting more playing time, with his Toronto Raptors teammate Kawhi Leonard out for several weeks, but being healthy and ready to make a difference every time his number is called by head coach Darko Rajakovic.

“Controlling the controllable, which is the effort, and it’s preparation and it’s trust,” said Martin in the Raptors’ locker room at Scotiabank Arena. “So you lean into that, then I think you have good success.”

The 24-year-old Martin has played in 14 games for Toronto (5-10) so far in his second NBA season.

All of his major stats have improved from his rookie campaign. Martin averaged 2.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists over 6.3 minutes per game in 23 appearances for Toronto last season. He’s averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists over 12.3 minutes per game in 14 appearances this year. His minutes per game have gone up with Leonard recovering from swelling in his left knee.

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Most impressively, Martin has been very efficient.

Martin has the best three-point shooting percentage on the Raptors so far this season. Although he’s only averaging 1.7 three-point attempts per game, he’s making 54.2 per cent of them.

His effective field goal percentage — a statistic that adjusts for the fact that a three-pointer is worth more than a two-point field goal — has jumped from 36 per cent last season to 73.7 per cent this season. His true shooting percentage — an advanced stat that measures shooting efficiency while considering twos, threes, and free throws — has also gone way up from 43.7 per cent in 2025-26 to 77.7 per cent this season.

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“I’m worrying about the defensive end first, I would say,” said Martin on his improved shooting efficiency. “Just going into the game, no matter who I’m playing, same role, guard first.

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“(If shots) go in, they go in. If they don’t, they don’t. Still have to be a good guard, so I think that’s what’s been helping.”

Martin had arthroscopic knee surgery in the off-season, forcing him to miss the NBA Summer League in July. It also meant that his ramp-up at Toronto’s training camp and pre-season games was slowed.

“Obviously, we know that he had a tough summer recovering from his surgery, getting his knee in the right place,” said Rajakovic. “I always say this: there is a return to play, and there is a return to performance.

“I think that now that he’s healthy, he’s doing a great job. He’s putting a lot of work in, but now he’s got to find the niche on the court to find the consistency on the court.”

Although his recovery is complete, Martin said that he’s still trying to find another gear physically.

“I think I’m still getting there,” said Martin. “Before my injury, I was super, super, super duper athletic, and I’m still working on that part of my game.

“A big part of my success is being able to move laterally. Those are the movements I’m focusing on to help the team the most right now. Getting there still.”

Martin can expect his minutes to increase over the next two weeks after the Raptors announced on Thursday that starting shooting guard RJ Barrett would miss at least two weeks with a strained right hamstring. Ja’Kobe Walter is the presumptive starter at the two spot with Leonard and Barrett out, moving Martin up in the rotation.

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“We’d love to have the guys that we’re missing back, but we do a good job of keeping everybody prepared for moments like these,” said Martin. “So just taking every advantage of the opportunity you’re given.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.