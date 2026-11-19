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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have sidelined forwards RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., has been diagnosed with a mild strain of the right hamstring.

The team will give an update on his condition in two weeks.

Murray-Boyles has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol as a precaution after he left the Raptors’ 103-99 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in the second quarter.

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He will complete a return-to-participation process designed to ensure he is symptom-free before resuming full basketball activities. The team says his status will be updated as appropriate.

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Toronto (5-10) visits the Detroit Pistons on Friday in an NBA Cup group-stage game.

Barrett and Murray-Boyles join superstar Kawhi Leonard on the Raptors’ injured list. The 35-year-old forward is reconditioning after addressing swelling in his left knee.

Barrett has stepped up as Toronto’s second scoring option with Leonard out, averaging 20.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Murray-Boyles has spent most of the season as the Raptors’ first man off the bench, but has made spot starts at power forward and centre. He’s averaged 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.