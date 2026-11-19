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The Mike O’Shea era with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is over.

Chief executive officer Wade Miller announced this morning the CFL club is moving on from O’Shea after 12 seasons as head coach.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision given everything we have accomplished together over the last 12 seasons, and the deep respect I have for Mike as a coach and, most importantly, as a person,” Miller said in a statement. “Mike and his family have been a big part of this community, and we are grateful for everything they have given to this club and this city.

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“Our search begins today, focused on one goal: finding the right leader to build on the standard the Winnipeg Football Club has set.”

O’Shea leaves Winnipeg as the franchise’s all-time leader in coaching wins with a 126-86 regular-season record.

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He led Winnipeg to five straight Grey Cup appearances (2019 and 2021-24) and back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2021.

O’Shea was named CFL coach of the year in 2021 and 2022.

There was talk at the end of the season that new Ottawa Redbacks president Mike Morreale was interested in speaking with O’Shea. If that was the case, O’Shea would now be free to speak to Morreale.

Winnipeg (9-9) finished fourth in the West Division and was the East Division crossover team.

The Bombers defeated the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 in the East Division semifinal before losing 33-23 to Montreal in the East final.