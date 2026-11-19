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Former Venezuelan world boxing champion Jorge Linares said he is in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being detained Sunday in El Paso, Texas.

“I’m being held by ICE in El Paso, Texas. ​What a crazy situation,” Linares posted on X on Sunday.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told Global News that Linares was arrested on Nov. 15 at the El Paso International Airport.

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“On October 26, 2023, he entered the country with permission to stay for a temporary period, but in defiance of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his welcome,” the spokesperson said.

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“He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” the spokesperson added. “To be clear, a pending application or work authorization does not confer legal status in the United States.”

Linares, who lives in Miami, was in El Paso to attend the ProBox TV Boxing event at the El Paso County Coliseum, according to KTSM of El Paso.

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The 41-year-old boxer’s representatives, law firm Wilner & O’Reilly, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Linares has been detained.

“Wilner & O’Reilly, APLC confirms that it represents Jorge ‘El Niño de Oro’ Linares, the Venezuelan three-division world boxing champion, following his recent detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” the statement began.

“Mr. Linares is authorized to be in the United States and he has cooperated fully with immigration authorities. We are in communication with ICE and are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible,” the statement added.

The law firm said that immigration matters follow established procedures, which take time.

“We are confident in Mr. Linares’s position and ask his fans, the press and the public for patience in the meantime,” the statement continued.

“Mr. Linares and his family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from Venezuela and from fans around the world. Out of respect for his privacy and the legal process, we are unable to comment further on his case at the time,” Wilner & O’Reilly’s statement concluded.

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Gilberto Mendoza Jr., the president of the World Boxing Association, took to X on Monday, writing, “I can confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody. Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family.”

“As WBA President, I will always support our champions, in and out of the ring. Stay strong, Jorge,” he added.

In a follow-up post on Wednesday, Mendoza Jr. wrote, “Thank you all for your love and support. We’re not seeking the spotlight: we take care of our champions and their families. Today we’re standing by a friend, a legend, and an extraordinary human being: Jorge Linares.”

“We respect the generosity of the U.S. and trust the system. With faith in God,” he added.

Linares won 47 of his 56 bouts in a nearly ​21-year professional career, held titles at lightweight, ​featherweight and super featherweight. He retired in 2023.

0:29 Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. deported from U.S., jailed in Mexico

In July 2025, Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested by ICE agents, just days after fighting influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a high-profile match in Anaheim, Calif.

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Chávez was arrested for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application and was deported to Mexico, where he faces charges of involvement in organized crime and arms trafficking, U.S. federal officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said officials determined that Chávez should be arrested on June 27, a day before his match against Paul. It was unclear why they waited to act for days after the high-profile event.

DHS also said in a statement that Chávez “is also believed to be an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

Chávez was deported to Mexico by August 2025 and handed over by authorities before being admitted to a prison outside of the city of Hermosillo.

—With files from Reuters