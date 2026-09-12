Hajrullahu earns Argos 26-23 win over Redblacks

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TORONTO – Lirim Hajrullahu’s 29-yard field goal on the game’s final play earned the Toronto Argonauts a 26-23 win over the hard-luck Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday afternoon.

Hajrillahu’s boot capped a stellar 12-play, 74-yard march by Toronto (7-6), which took possession at its 14-yard line with 2:25 to play. And it continued a season of misery for Ottawa (0-12).

Brett Lauther made it 23-23 with a 21-yard field goal at 10:09. It was set up by Kalil Pimpleton’s 88-yard punt return to the Toronto 17-yard line before a BMO Field gathering of 12,494.

Lauther pulled Ottawa to within 23-20 with a 28-yard field goal at 7:21. Kelly found Damonte Coxie on a 21-yard TD strike a minute in to put Toronto ahead 23-17 as Redblacks’ defensive lineman Luiji Vilain blocked the convert.

Toronto earned its fifth win in its last six meetings with Ottawa. Starter Chad Kelly was 35-of-42 passing for 443 yards with two touchdownsm adding to his CFL-leading 29 on the season. He also had two interceptions, bringing his league-leading total up to 20.

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Ottawa not only remained winless this season but suffered its 18th straight defeat dating back to 2025. The Redblacks extended their CFL’s modern era record for consecutive defeats.

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The contest was Redblacks head coach Ryan Dinwiddie’s first at BMO Field since heading to Ottawa. He spent five seasons as Toronto’s head coach, appearing in the East Division final four times and winning two Grey Cups (2022, ’24) while being named the CFL’s coach of the year in 2023 after leading the Argos to a club-record 16 wins.

And Toronto under Dinwiddie went 30-13 at BMO Field and 51-35 overall while reaching the playoffs four times. But Ottawa’s struggles continue despite bringing 12 new faces — including 11 on defence — to the active roster for Saturday’s contest.

But Ottawa starter Jake Maier suffered a 12th straight defeat, extending his CFL record for most losses by starting quarterback to begin a season. Maier completed seven-of-10 passes for 42 yards before being replaced by McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the second quarter.

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Bethel-Thompson, who won two Grey Cups with Toronto (2017, 2024), was 16-of-23 passing for 192 yards and a TD.

Bryson Barnes and Keelan White scored Ottawa’s touchdowns. Lauther kicked the converts and three field goals.

David Ungerer III had Toronto’s other touchdown. Hajrullahu added four field goals, a single and convert.

Lauther’s 46-yard field goal at 12:32 of the third made it 17-17. Kelly staked Toronto to a 17-14 lead with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Ungerer at 10:21 of the third.

Bethel-Thompson found a wide-open White on a 28-yard TD strike at 7:17 of the third after Hajrullahu hit from 35 yards out at 4:34.

Hajrullahu’s 23-yard field goal to end the second quarter made it 7-7 at halftime. He capped a 47-yard, eight, play march.

Barnes put Ottawa up 7-4 with a one-yard TD run 13:07. Bethel-Thompson came off the bench to engineer the 70-yard, 13-play drive in place of Maier, who’d completed seven-of-10 passes for 42 yards.

The scoring plays followed two lost opportunities for Toronto, thanks to interceptions by Ottawa’s King Ambers.

Ambers halted a 68-yard, 11-play Argos drive in the first quarter with a pick at the Ottawa 12-yard line. He added his second was in the Redblacks’ end zone in the second quarter.

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The interceptions drastically tarnished a solid opening half for Kelly, who completed 17-of-22 passes for 235 yards.

Hajrullahu put Toronto ahead 4-0 with a 25-yard field goal at 8:10. His 98-yard kickoff for a single opened the scoring just 12 seconds into the first quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2026.