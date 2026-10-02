Ticats snap losing skid, beat Redblacks 34-16

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OTTAWA – Kenny Lawler hauled in six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a 34-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night.

The win snapped Hamilton’s (5-11) five-game losing streak, while Ottawa dropped to 0-15 on the season.

Harrison Frost was 28-for-35 for 342 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson struggled to find his rhythm going 17-for-31 for 208 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Hamilton took its first lead, 20-16, late in the third quarter following an 11-play drive that culminated with Frost connecting with Lawler in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown pass.

Frost marched the Ticats back down field on their very next drive and once again found Lawler, this time for a 41-yard touchdown pass for his 400th career reception and a 27-16 lead.

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Hamilton extended its lead with a third consecutive touchdown, a one-yard run from Jake Dolegala late in the game.

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The Redblacks led 16-13 at the half.

Early in the second quarter Daniel Adeboboye found a gap and ran 55 yards to set Ottawa up on Hamilton’s nine-yard line, but they failed to convert and settled for a 17-yard field goal to take a 13-3 lead.

The Tiger-Cats closed the gap on a six-play drive that culminated with Dolegala punching his way in from the one-yard line.

Ottawa rounded out its scoring with a 49-yard field goal and Hamilton responded with one from 38 yards.

On the final play of the half, Frost looked for Lawler in the Ottawa end zone, but Kahzir Brown read the play perfectly and got a hand on the pass, allowing Alonzo Addae to snag the deflection in mid-air for the interception.

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The Redblacks have struggled on short-yardage plays this season but came through in the first quarter to extend a drive and on the next play Kalil Pimpleton had a 41-yard gain to put Ottawa on the one-yard line. Bryson Barnes punched his way in to give Ottawa a 10-3 lead after the first quarter.

On its opening drive, Ottawa’s Paul Geelen scored his first CFL field goal from 44 yards and Hamilton responded with one from 28 yards on their first drive.

UP NEXT

Ticats: Host the Edmonton Elks next Friday.

Redblacks: Visit the B.C. Lions next Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.