Babcock takes blame as Oilers struggle defensively

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EDMONTON – Scoring goals is not a problem for the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers. Keeping the puck out of their net is another matter, despite new coach Mike Babcock stressing defence throughout training camp.

Defensive weakness was an issue much of last season for the Oilers and the early returns have been similar in 2026-27. Edmonton scored 14 goals in its first two games, taking three of four possible points against the Vancouver Canucks, but gave up 13.

“I think it’s coaching. I think it’s coaching,” Babcock said when asked after practice Friday morning about the Oilers’ defensive issues.

“Do I want to give up all those goals? No. Not really interested in that, but the bottom line is it gives us something to work on and get better,” he said. “If it wasn’t this early, I might be (worried), but we’ll get back to work and worry about it later.”

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Babcock and the coaching staff were back stressing defensive play at practice Friday in preparation for Saturday evening’s game against the Seattle Kraken, with particular focus on Jake Walman and newcomer Shakir Mukhamadullin on the blue line.

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Walman was benched at one point in Thursday’s 9-7 win in Vancouver and finished minus-3, while Mukhamadullin was minus-6 through two games.

“Sometimes that happens,” Walman said Friday. “You have to get back to your game as quickly as possible. Nobody wants to correct his mistake more than the guy on the ice, and that’s me.”

The veteran defenceman, like his teammates, refused to blame goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi. Jarry gave up six goals on 23 shots in the Oilers’ 6-5 overtime loss at home, while Levi surrendered seven on 22 shots in a 9-7 win in Vancouver.

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“When you let in that many goals, it’s a team thing for sure,” said Walman. “In that first game we gave up three or four breakaways, a couple of two-on-one odd-man rushes, so percentages aren’t looking good.

“It’s great to be scoring goals. We know we can do that, but the next step in our game is keeping it out of our net. I thought we’ve got a lot of new stuff going on and just trying to get it all together. I think we’re doing a great job of piecing it bit by bit. We’re on our way to putting it all together.”

Walman said things got out of control Thursday after the Oilers built an 8-2 lead midway through the game and then had to hang on for the win.

“Coaches have been doing a good job of putting it in our heads to not take your foot off the gas,” he said. “For whatever reason, last game it just compounded a bit. When we let in a couple of goals, it just kind of spiralled a bit.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.