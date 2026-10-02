Kelly out, Arbuckle to start for Argos vs. Lions

TORONTO – Chad Kelly will not play for the Toronto Argonauts in Saturday’s home game against the B.C. Lions.
The Argos’ depth chart released Friday lists veteran Nick Arbuckle as the starting quarterback.
Jarret Doege and Tucker Horn are listed as the backups, while Kelly is among the scratches.
Kelly, who has been dealing with a hand injury, leads the CFL with 5,067 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.
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Toronto (9-6) has won four straight and has already clinched second place in the East Division.
B.C. (8-6) has won two straight and seven of its last eight.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.
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