Lions sign Beaulieu to one-year contract extension

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions signed Canadian defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu to a one-year extension Monday.
Beaulieu, of Blainville, Que., was eligible to become a free agent following this season.
The six-foot-two, 195-pound Beaulieu has 11 tackles (one for loss) and a pass knockdown in three appearances this season.
He enjoyed a stellar 2-25 campaign, recording 36 defensive tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 14 games before suffering a knee injury that kept him out until last month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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