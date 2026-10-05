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Sports

Lions sign Beaulieu to one-year contract extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2026 12:14 pm
1 min read
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver David Ungerer III (83) leaps in front of BC Lions defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu (29) during first half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver David Ungerer III (83) leaps in front of BC Lions defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu (29) during first half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. GAC
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VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions signed Canadian defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu to a one-year extension Monday.

Beaulieu, of Blainville, Que., was eligible to become a free agent following this season.

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The six-foot-two, 195-pound Beaulieu has 11 tackles (one for loss) and a pass knockdown in three appearances this season.

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He enjoyed a stellar 2-25 campaign, recording 36 defensive tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 14 games before suffering a knee injury that kept him out until last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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