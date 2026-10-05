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Sports

Shesterkin, Bouchard, Cotter earn NHL honours

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2026 1:25 pm
1 min read
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NEW YORK – New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin has been named the NHL’s first star of the week.

Shesterkin went 2-1-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. The highlight came in a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay, when Shesterkin made 23 saves and became the first goalie in Rangers history to score a goal.

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Edmonton Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard earned second-star honours after recording eight points in three games.

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Bouchard had a hat trick and two assists in a 6-5 overtime season-opening loss to Vancouver, then added a goal and two assists in a 9-7 win over the Canucks.

Vancouver winger Paul Cotter was named third star after scoring four goals and adding two assists in four games.

Cotter scored twice, including the overtime winner, in the opener against Edmonton and added a goal and an assist in the rematch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

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