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MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes fired defensive co-ordinator/defensive backs coach Noel Thorpe on Friday.

The move comes less than a week after Montreal’s 37-30 Grey Cup loss to the Edmonton Elks.

The Alouettes lost the ’25 championship game 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Thorpe was in his third stint with Montreal. He first joined the team in 2002 through 2007, then returned from 2013 to 2017.

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During his time with the Alouettes, Thorpe served as special-teams co-ordinator, defensive co-ordinator, assistant head coach and defensive backs coach.

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He helped the Alouettes win the Grey Cup in 2002 when he was special-teams co-ordinator and in 2023 as defensive co-ordinator.

“I would like to thank Noel for all his work and dedication since rejoining the Alouettes in 2022,” general manager Danny Maciocia said. “Over the years, he has built some great defences, and we owe him a great deal for the success he has brought to our organization.

“This was not an easy decision by any means. I wish him only the best moving forward.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.