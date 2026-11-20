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OTTAWA – Travis Green said there are some nights you play well and don’t win.

The Ottawa Senators head coach saw his team’s 5-2 lead with just over 14 minutes left in the game evaporate in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Things become a lot tougher when your goalie gives up four goals on six shots.

Facing his former teammates for the first time, Sam Ersson allowed three goals on five shots in the third period before surrendering the overtime winner to Travis Konecny on a shot he would likely want back.

“He didn’t have his best night,” said Green of Ersson. “That’s just the way it is some nights.”

“They got a couple of bounces and all of a sudden, we lose,” Green added.

Konecny, who also had three assists, got some speed through the neutral zone before taking a pass mid-stride and getting around Tim Stutzle before beating Ersson.

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“I had a little one-on-one match with Ers there,” said Konecny. “He got me in the first (period), and I got him back.”

The problem for the Senators is Ersson has had more bad nights than good nights this season. The 27-year-old has a 3.43 goals-against average and .869 save percentage in 11 games (eight starts) while giving up four-plus goals four times.

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Earlier in the season, Ersson was usually given the second game of back-to-backs and struggled.

When Linus Ullmark went down with a lower-body injury in late October and missed nine games, Ersson and Jonas Johansson were each given an opportunity in goal. Ersson appeared to be finding his game, winning three of his starts and earning a point with an overtime loss in another.

Ersson couldn’t pinpoint what had changed other than having the opportunity to start more games and get into a rhythm. But with Ullmark now back in the lineup and playing at the top of his game, Ersson won’t see as much action.

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Ullmark has a 10-1-0 record with a 1.42 GAA. However, the 33-year-old has never played more than 49 games in a season throughout his career.

The Senators faced a similar situation last season when Ullmark took a leave of absence to deal with his mental health. Ottawa went into the season relying on Leevi Merilainen, who had 11 NHL starts to his credit. He struggled and the Senators signed James Reimer to finish the season as the backup.

Ottawa acquired Ersson from Toronto in June for a 2027 fifth-round pick, just 10 days after the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired him in the Joseph Woll trade. The Senators opened the season with Merilainen and Ersson as its backup goaltenders, but lost Merilainen to the Vancouver Canucks on waivers.

Ersson gave the Flyers no reason to regret the move with his performance Thursday.

The Flyers arrived in Ottawa having lost six of their last seven but showed determination.

“In the third you have to give guys credit,” said Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet. “We didn’t give up, but to me it was just a few individuals that got us into it.”

Stutzle said the difference was the Flyers managing to capitalize on their chances.

“I think a couple mistakes here and there and that got them into the game, but still I think we played all right” said the Ottawa forward. “We should have definitely won that game.”

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.