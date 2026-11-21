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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks are set to continue celebrating their Grey Cup win by joining a holiday parade.

The football team is taking part in the annual Kingsway Holiday Parade today just north of downtown Edmonton.

It’s scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

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The Elks have been living it up since they claimed their 15th CFL title last weekend with a win over the Montreal Alouettes.

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Hundreds of fans turned out Tuesday night for a party with the team at an Edmonton convention centre.

On Thursday, head coach Mark Kilam and some players took the Cup to the Alberta legislature, where they met with Premier Danielle Smith and other politicians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.