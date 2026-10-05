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Crime

Amber Alert cancelled as child found safe, suspected arrested: Alberta RCMP

By Aaron D'Andrea & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 5, 2026 12:52 pm
1 min read
Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal crash near Gibbons that is reported to have involved "multiple fatalities." View image in full screen
File photo of the RCMP crest. File Photo
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An Amber Alert for a seven-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from her home was cancelled an hour and a half after being issued.

The child was found safe by police and her alleged abductor was arrested and is now in custody, according to an RCMP update via the Alberta Emergency Alert system just before noon Monday.

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Global News is no longer reporting the identity of the child or the adult.

Police did not say when the alleged abduction occurred, but the alert was issued for the entire province at 10:15 a.m. MT Monday.

— More to come…

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