Amber Alert cancelled as child found safe, suspected arrested: Alberta RCMP

An Amber Alert for a seven-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from her home was cancelled an hour and a half after being issued.
The child was found safe by police and her alleged abductor was arrested and is now in custody, according to an RCMP update via the Alberta Emergency Alert system just before noon Monday.
Get breaking National news
Global News is no longer reporting the identity of the child or the adult.
Police did not say when the alleged abduction occurred, but the alert was issued for the entire province at 10:15 a.m. MT Monday.
— More to come…
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.