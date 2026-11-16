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Police say a former Canada Revenue Agency employee who pleaded guilty to three breach of trust and fraud-related charges will be serving his sentence in the community.

A statement from the RCMP says federal Mounties in the Pacific region conducted an “exhaustive” investigation into Yoan Zola starting in 2022 after the agency reported that an employee had compromised taxpayer information.

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Zola was arrested in Vancouver in January 2026 and charged with breach of trust, trafficking in identity information, identity theft, fraud under $5,000, fraudulent personation, and use of a credit card obtained by crime.

Mounties say Zola pleaded guilty to three of the charges — breach of trust, fraud and trafficking in identity information — last July, while the other charges against him were stayed.

Zola was given a conditional sentence on Nov. 10 to serve two years less a day for the beach of trust and identity trafficking charges, and a concurrent two-month conditional sentence for the fraud charge, to be served in the community as long as he follows the supervision orders of the court.

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Staff Sgt. David Grey with the Federal Policing Pacific Region’s cyber and financial investigation team says Zola’s actions undermined Canadians’ trust in public institutions and their employees who have access to sensitive personal information.