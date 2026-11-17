A year and a half after the deadly Lapu Lapu Day block party, Filipino BC is speaking out, saying the responsibility of managing the crisis in the aftermath of the tragedy should have fallen on the provincial government rather than a small nonprofit organization.

In April 2025, a vehicle-ramming attack killed 11 people and injured at least 32 others.

Filipino BC says in its view, the NDP government should have coordinated both an emergency response and a recovery response across multiple ministries and agencies.

It has now asked the province’s auditor general to review the crisis management to understand whether public systems such as ICBC and the Crime Victim Assistance Program worked as intended, along with how they can be improved for future emergencies.

2:32 Lapu Lapu Day survivor seeks legal help to assist with ICBC no-fault insurance system

During a news conference on Tuesday, Filipino BC executive director Kristina Corpin-Moser said that compared to the Tumbler Ridge School shooting, another mass casualty event, the funding the Northern B.C. community received was significantly more.

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“Of course, these are two separate tragedies, but I do believe that there’s enough parallels here that sort of show that if we believe that the response in Tumbler Ridge of $153 million is adequate, that we need to beg the question why $7 million is the number that’s being reflected currently as the response to the events of April 26,” she said.

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Christi-Ann Watkins, a survivor of the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy, told Global News that Filipino BC stepped up to help victims and their families when no one else did.

Even though there were some questions about how Filipino BC distributed the money to help, Watkins said that there wasn’t a handbook on how to help people when something of this magnitude happened.

“So we were all just kind of like figuring things out as we go along, including Filipino BC, so I’ve always been very vocal and outspoken over the fact that Filipino BC were attacked for certain reasons, and I can understand why,” Watkins said.

“But who, at the end of the day, has the money? It’s the government. So why are we not bugging them about where the money is going? We were just kind of left to our own devices. Like all of us, still continuing to this day, almost two years later.”

47:12 Global BC Presents: Lapu Lapu Day tragedy

Watkins said she is still suffering from what happened to her and what her son saw that day.

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“I mean, I get compliments all the time,” she said. “Oh, you’re bounced back. Oh, it’s so good to see you. But nobody knows that I’m at the clinic four times a week, that I’m working really hard, that I’m in some sort of pain all day, every day. Like I’m not wearing it on my sleeve. It’s just something that I’ve learned to live with now.”

Filipino BC is hoping an auditor general can answer whether provincial leadership, inter-agency coordination and long-term recovery arrangements were adequate.

The Office of the Auditor General confirmed it has received the request but would not say whether it will launch a review.