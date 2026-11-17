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Warning: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The guardian of a young woman with disabilities who was the victim of a horrific swarming attack in Chilliwack is speaking out and posting an anonymous statement on social media.

“The young girl in this video with the purple hair is my family,” the guardian writes.

“First and foremost, we want to acknowledge that what happened in this video is absolutely unacceptable, brutal, heartbreaking and, quite honestly, blood-boiling.

“No child, with or without disabilities, should ever have to experience anything like this.”

Three young people have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault that was captured on video and circulated on social media.

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RCMP said the investigation remains active, but three youths were arrested. They cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators are still gathering evidence before sending a package to the Crown, which will decide whether charges are approved, but they are not ruling out more arrests, police told Global News.

Officers said that on Nov. 8, they received a report of an alleged assault that happened that evening involving a group of youths and a female victim.

Limited information was available at the time, but on Nov. 13, police said they received additional reports after videos of the incident began circulating online.

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The video shows a girl being approached from behind, slapped, pushed and kicked before she drops to her knees and is repeatedly hit by multiple youths. The victim can be heard saying “I’m sorry” as she lies on the ground.

Police are investigating and working with the Chilliwack School District; however, there is no indication the incident occurred as part of a school activity or during school hours.

A man who identified himself to Global News as the father of one of the aggressors in the video said he was disgusted when he initially saw the video.

“I just, I don’t know, I couldn’t, that poor girl, I mean she, you know, she was terrified,” he said.

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Global News is not identifying the father as that could identify his child.

“She’s sitting there saying sorry and she didn’t do anything wrong as she’s getting abused by a bunch of kids, right? Like, just, it’s horrifying.”

2:09 Disturbing video of youth swarming attack

The victim’s guardian said on social media that they hope everyone involved will be held accountable and they want it to be taken seriously.

“We also want to take a moment to thank every single person who has reached out with kind words, support, offers of clothing and belongings, and even offers to organize GoFundMe campaigns,” the statement read.

“Please know that every gesture has been noticed and is genuinely appreciated. However, financial donations and material items are not needed at this time. She has what she needs, and our family is not looking for monetary compensation through donations.”

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The guardian said that if someone is moved to do something positive, they would encourage starting an anti-bullying initiative, supporting an existing youth organization or creating something in their own community that helps prevent any other child from experiencing something like this.

“Turn this heartbreak into something that makes a difference,” they wrote.

“Children and young people need to understand that actions have consequences. Age should not mean that harmful behaviour is simply dismissed or overlooked. Accountability, appropriate consequences and education are all important if we want to prevent this from happening again.”

RCMP said they recognize that the incident has generated “significant concern” within the community, especially regarding the safety and well-being of children and youth.

“We appreciate the concern expressed by community members, many of whom have reached out directly to police,” RCMP said.

“This outpouring of support and engagement reflects a community that cares deeply about its young people and their safety and well-being.”

Chilliwack RCMP said it continues to work closely with community partners and support agencies to address safety concerns and support the well-being of children and youth.