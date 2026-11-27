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RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County have charged a school principal for after a student was allegedly assaulted.

According to police, officers were called Nov. 20 to a Grade 6 to 12 school in Lawrencetown, N.S.

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“Officers investigated and learned that the principal had shoved and restrained a student during a verbal argument related to a school policy on November 19,” RCMP said in a Friday release.

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 23 and is charged with assault. He is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on Jan. 25, 2027.

The principal has been removed from his duties, the RCMP added.