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Police north of Toronto are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a pair of smart glasses that saved video footage of him trying the eyewear on in front of a mirror before leaving the store.

South Simcoe Police say a man walked into an eyewear store in Cookstown, Ont., on Nov. 11 at around 7:30 p.m. and asked to try on a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

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They say the suspect allegedly switched the genuine glasses with a counterfeit pair he had brought with him before returning the counterfeit glasses to staff and leaving the store.

Police say store staff discovered the switch and reviewed a device that had previously been paired with the smart glasses to find video footage of the suspect trying on the glasses.

They say the suspect had inadvertently activated the record function which created video footage of himself wearing the stolen glasses that was uploaded to the paired device.

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Police say the suspect may have documented his own crime as they have obtained clear images and video footage of him.

They have posted the images of the suspect wearing the glasses on social media and asked the public to assist in identifying the man.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.