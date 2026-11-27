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A new lawsuit filed in B.C.’s Supreme Court in New Westminster alleges that Iain Hunt killed his wife, Trina Hunt and should not be able to profit financially from her death.

The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 25 and the plaintiffs are Trina’s mother, her brother and her sister-in-law.

The documents allege that “on or about January 14 or 15 2021, at or near Port Moody, British Columbia, Mr. Hunt intentionally caused Trina’s death by means currently unknown to the plaintiffs but known to Hunt, in circumstances amounting to the murder of Trina, Mr. Hunt’s then spouse.”

On Feb. 4, 2025, Iain Hunt was charged with one count of indignity to human remains. Police/court documents allege he disposed of Trina’s body in the woods at or near Port Moody and Hope on Jan. 16, two days before he reported his wife missing.

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No one has been charged with murder in her death, the cause of which remains a mystery.

Iain Hunt has made dozens of court appearances on the indignity charge with the trial continuously pushed back. He remains out of custody.

Global News learned that Iain Hunt’s criminal trial will not take place until October 2027.

The civil claim states that Iain Hunt inherited and acquired all the estate and assets owned by Trina either through her will or other applicable laws. It argues Iain Hunt should not benefit from an “illegal or dishonourable act” and that Trina’s assets should instead be transferred to her mother, Dianna Mae Ibbott.

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None of the allegations made in the lawsuit have been proven in court. Global News reached out to Iain Hunt’s lawyers but did not receive a response. He has 30 days to file a response to the allegations in court.

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The filing from Trina’s family says that the couple owned their Port Moody home, which was purchased in 2006 for $632,230, and then allegedly sold in May 2023 for $1.925 million.

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The lawsuit states Trina’s mother is entitled to a 50 per cent stake in the property or proceeds.

The claim says Iain Hunt subsequently bought a home in Harrison Mills using proceeds from that sale. Ibbott is claiming a 50 per cent interest in that property or its proceeds and is seeking a certificate of pending litigation against it.

The plaintiffs also want an accounting and tracing of other assets allegedly inherited or acquired from Trina and want an order preventing Iain Hunt from disposing of assets while the lawsuit is before the court.

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The lawsuit also alleges that Iain Hunt intentionally misled Trina’s family, in particular her mother, brother and sister-in-law, along with law enforcement, by claiming he knew nothing about Trina’s disappearance and reporting her missing “when he knew that Trina was already deceased and knew the whereabouts of her body.”

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The plaintiffs also allege he initially participated in a reward for information about her disappearance.

The family says it initially believed the man and consequently intensified efforts to find Trina, believing she might still be alive.

They say this caused continuing mental anguish, distress and anxiety and amounts to intentional infliction of mental suffering.

The plaintiffs are asking for, in part, a declaration that Trina was killed by Iain Hunt, a declaration that he is disentitled from inheriting from her; the return of assets allegedly acquired or inherited from Trina; punitive, exemplary and aggravated damages; and damages for intentional infliction of mental suffering.