A Vancouver man convicted twice of first-degree murder for the same killing was sentenced on Thursday.
Nearly eight years ago, Zenan Cepeda Silva was on the porch with his wife when he was gunned down.
“I don’t think we’ll ever feel closure because a life was taken from this earth unjustly, cruelly,” Silva’s granddaughter, Elba Gonzales, said.
Last month, Alvaro Julio Roche Garcia was convicted for the second time after a retrial.
“There’s no doubt left behind, no rock left unturned,” Gonzales said.
Video played for the jury showed Roche Garcia parking near Cepeda Silva’s home in January 2019.
Cepeda Silva’s wife suffered a stroke before the first trial and never took the stand. The jury did hear an audio recording of testimony she gave at a preliminary inquiry, in which she said her husband’s dying words were, “Look how Alvaro has killed me.”
B.C.’s highest court found the trial judge erred by allowing the jury to consider the alleged dying declaration as fact when the testimony had not been cross-examined. That ruling, along with other issues, led to the conviction being overturned in 2024 and a new trial being ordered.
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Gonzales said the family still does not know why Cepeda Silva was killed because the motive was never made clear.
The Crown said Roche Garcia had been hospitalized after an assault three weeks before the killing and blamed Cepeda Silva for the attack.
The judge said, “The killing of Mr. Cepeda Silva was violent, shocking and callous… It is a clear example of killing in cold blood.”
A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 25 years. However, a 2025 court ruling found the abolition of the “faint hope” clause unconstitutional. The judge advised Roche Garcia that he may apply for early parole after serving 15 years, though there is no guarantee it will be granted.
“We’re just grateful that justice was served and that we can move on and mourn my grandfather,” Gonzales said.
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