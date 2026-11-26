See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The man accused of a racist tirade inside a Halifax box store has pleaded not guilty.

The lawyer for 37-year-old Randall Publicover pleaded on behalf of his client in Halifax provincial court today.

The matter will return to court next week to set a trial date.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Halifax Regional Police arrested Publicover in July, days after the National Council of Canadian Muslims posted a video online that appeared to show a man involved in an altercation inside a Costco.

He’s facing eight charges in relation to the Costco incident, including inciting hatred against an identifiable group and two counts of assault.

He’s also facing five separate charges in connection to his arrest at a home in Port Dufferin, about 100 kilometres east of Halifax.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege Publicover brandished a weapon at officers who used a stun gun to subdue him.

Charges related to his arrest include resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and three counts of uttering threats.