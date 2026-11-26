The man accused of a racist tirade inside a Halifax box store has pleaded not guilty.
The lawyer for 37-year-old Randall Publicover pleaded on behalf of his client in Halifax provincial court today.
The matter will return to court next week to set a trial date.
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Halifax Regional Police arrested Publicover in July, days after the National Council of Canadian Muslims posted a video online that appeared to show a man involved in an altercation inside a Costco.
He’s facing eight charges in relation to the Costco incident, including inciting hatred against an identifiable group and two counts of assault.
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He’s also facing five separate charges in connection to his arrest at a home in Port Dufferin, about 100 kilometres east of Halifax.
Police allege Publicover brandished a weapon at officers who used a stun gun to subdue him.
Charges related to his arrest include resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and three counts of uttering threats.
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